Hodge hired as first CACC chief of police

ALEX CITY — Jeff Lynn, president of Central Alabama Community College, announced the hiring of Mario Hodge as the first chief of police for the college.
With the hire, CACC will now have its own police department. Hodge will be responsible for overseeing security for all four locations, including Talladega.
“I decided to start a police department because it is a priority for me. My belief is that safety is my number one responsibility for our students, faculty, and staff,” Lynn said.
“I want to provide the very best academic, workforce and adult education programs, but we need to focus on campus safety in today’s world. I feel so strongly about this department that Chief Hodge will report directly to me.”
Hodge has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement, with the last 21 years as a member of the Alexander City police department. He has served as captain for nine years, and as the lead administrator for the detective/administration command division since last year.
“I see this as a great opportunity for the college and myself,” Hodge said. “I’ve always aspired to be a chief, and I have supervised and managed every department within the Alex City Police Department. I’m excited to be tasked with building this department at CACC from the ground up. I think it’s very important to have a department that is dedicated to the college full-time so people can get to know and become familiar with our officers.”
Hodge was the 2002 Police Officer of the Year for Alexander City and recently graduated in 2019 from the FBI National Academy.
“We will be able to build a program that creates a safe foundation for all our campuses and that is what we need to do,” Lynn said. “For us to do this, we needed to locate a great first Chief of Police who would help us build our police department with our vision, goals, and objectives that are truly meaningful for the future of CACC. I believe with our interview team that we found that person in Mario Hodge.”
Hodge begins his duties June 1.