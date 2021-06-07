Hit-and-run collision kills Sylacauga man

A hit-and-run collision on U.S. 280 in Coosa County killed a Sylacauga man Saturday night, according to Alabama State Troopers.
The accident occurred at 10:23 p.m. about four miles northwest of Goodwater. The deceased was identified as Maracaus Odem, 43, a pedestrian. According to the trooper’s report, Odem was walking in the roadway when a vehicle struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle fled, but investigators believe it to be either a blue or gray 2016 to 2018 Hyuandai Tuscan.
No further information was available Monday as the investigation continued.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Communication Center in Montgomery at 334-242-0700.