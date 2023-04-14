 Skip to main content
Historian of Black schools to speak in Pell City April 19

Susan Webb

During the month of April, as Pell City residents celebrate their history, the Pell City Library will welcome early American school historian Susan Webb to present, “Cast Your Bucket Where You Are: Booker T. Washington and the Rosenwald Schools.” 

To be held April 19 at noon, the program is free to the public and all are invited to attend.