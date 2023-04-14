Historian of Black schools to speak in Pell City April 19

During the month of April, as Pell City residents celebrate their history, the Pell City Library will welcome early American school historian Susan Webb to present, “Cast Your Bucket Where You Are: Booker T. Washington and the Rosenwald Schools.”
To be held April 19 at noon, the program is free to the public and all are invited to attend.
A Rosenwald School once stood in Pell City, thanks to the legacy of Julius Rosenwald and the schools he helped build in the backroads of Alabama. Rosenwald, the early 20th-century president of Sears, Roebuck and Company, was a German-Jewish immigrant, philanthropist and trustee of Tuskegee Institute. From 1912 until 1932, his generous caring and compassion for the education of 663,615 African-American children helped blanket 15 Southern states with over 5,300 school buildings, 407 of which were built in Alabama.
His collaboration with Booker T. Washington, Tuskegee Institute, and grassroots community efforts resulted in a program which constructed schoolhouses, teachers’ homes and industrial high schools across the South.
By 1928, one in every five African-American rural schools in the South was a Rosenwald school. Makeshift classrooms in run-down shanties and dusty church basements were replaced with well-constructed and carefully planned Rosenwald school buildings.
Today, in many areas, through the efforts of local residents, the National Trust of Historic Preservation, and generous corporate contributions, many Rosenwald schools are being restored in southern communities, including Notasulga, Greensboro, and Midway, Ala.
Webb has resided in areas where country schooling was the norm, and has subsequently realized her passion for the study of early American education. For 20 years she was a classroom teacher, and through her background in theatrical presentation and her research of early American education for over a decade, she has developed an informative and entertaining program. She has visited numerous restored country schools, and collected a library of antique school books and historical school artifacts.
Through her words she will transport her audience to the days of those country schools using photographs, authentic recitation lessons and tales of early American education.