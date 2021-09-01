Highway pedestrian reports being shot in hand

A 25-year-old man sustained minor injuries after being the victim of an alleged drive-by shooting Saturday morning.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told investigators that he had been walking along Alabama 21 near Sylacauga at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday when someone in a passing vehicle fired at him, hitting him once in the hand. The victim was taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center by private vehicle, where the sheriff’s office was notified of the incident at about 9:30 a.m.
Jones said the victim was not able to provide any description of his assailant and indicate that he did not wish to pursue charges if a suspect was ever identified.