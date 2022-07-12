Highway 77 blocked for part of Tuesday morning due to commercial vehicle accident

Alabama Highway 77 was blocked off for part of Tuesday morning as crews worked to clear a single-vehicle accident.
Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said that at 10:33 a.m. the Lincoln Fire Department was alerted to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Brooks Lake Road and Highway 77. He said an 18-wheeler had jack knifed at the intersection and turned over. No one was injured during the accident and no other vehicle was involved.
Vincent said the accident was almost cleared by noon Tuesday.