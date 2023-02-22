Highland City Club members to be recognized in art

The members of the Highland City Club will donate a painting by Mary Fountain on Thursday at the Heritage Hall Museum. The event will last from 2-4 p.m., and there will be a reception.
The painting is being dedicated to the memory of five members of the Highland City Club, including Barbara Molliston, Mary Lib McGehee, Lea Lewis, Jacqueline Graves and Anna McIlwain.
The Highland City Club was founded in Talladega in the 1890s as a study club for women. In the club’s early years, its members’ book collections functioned as a circulating library for those in the club.
The members being honored were well educated, and of varying interests.
According to her biography, Molliston moved to Talladega in 1992 after marrying Charles Hugo Molliston. A graduate of Decatur High School (1962) and Auburn (1966), she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Miss AU 1964, She worked as both a teacher and a florist in Birmingham before starting her own business. In Talladega, in addition to the Highland Club, Molliston was active in First Baptist Church, the Garden Club and the Historic Ritz Theater renovation project.
Lea Lewis was a Talladega native who studied piano, was a majorette and was named Miss THS before going to Auburn, where she met and married William Wayne Lazenby. Lea, Wayne and their daughter Margaret left Alabama during his military service, settling in Greenville, S.C., where she worked as an interior designer. She returned to Talladega after being widowed, and eventually married Samuel D. Lewis. She played organ at First Presbyterian Church and dedicated her energy to rescuing homeless cats and dogs.
Mary Lib McGehee was also a Talladega native and 1947 graduate of the University of Alabama, where she studied history and joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She married William Boyd McGehee Jr. and they had three children together. She worked as a travel consultant at Cheaha Travel Service and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Talladega.
Jacqueline Graves was born in Kentucky and graduated from Coffee High School in Florence before attending the University of Alabama. She moved to Talladega in 1948, where she worked for the county Department of Human Resources. She also worked for the Pentagon before that, according to her biography. She was also a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was involved with the Church Women as well as being a member of the Holly Garden Club, Heritage Hall Museum and the Auxiliary of the National Medical Association as well as the Highland City Club.
Anna McIlwane was born in South Carolina in 1938. She attended Maryville College in Tennessee and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Carolina, a master’s degree in the Bible from Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Virginia and a master’s in library science from Jacksonville State University. Her career as a teachers spanned 21 years and took her to South Carolina, Mississippi and Alabama. She was also a field adviser for the Girl Scouts and director of Christian Education at Steel Creek Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, N.C. In addition to being a member of the Highland City Club, she was also a board member of Heritage Hall Museum, a member and active elder at First Presbyterian Church of Talladega and commissioner to the Presbyterian Church USA General Assembly in 2004. She also served as moderator of Presbyterian Women of the Presbytery of Sheppards and Lapsley and was a member of the Congo Missions Team.
According to a club history written by Linda Davis Ledbetter for its 117th birthday in 2012, Highland City began as a local study club.
“In 1895, a group of women who resided in Talladega began to discuss among themselves a need for something that would stimulate their intellectual growth and would provide them a bit of ‘social life.’ So on Oct. 3, 1895, seven women (Mrs. J.E. Stone, Mrs. S.H. Henderson, Mrs. J.W. Vandiver, Mrs. S.C. Oliver, Mrs. A.G. Storey, Mrs. H.L. McElderry and Mrs. F.C. McAlpine) gathered at the home of Mrs. Stone and formulated a club with the name Highland City Book Club, because the members felt the need of reading the outstanding books of the time.”
By the next meeting, an additional 18 members had been asked to join, brining the total of 25.
“Each member was requested to buy a book of recent fiction,” according to the club history. “The books were passed around every two weeks until they were read by the entire group. As each woman read a book, she wrote her name in it and passed it on at the next meeting until all had read it. This was continued as a circulating library until 1925, when the public library was well established; the club had amassed an impressive number of books during the 30 years, and all were donated to the library. At this time, the name of the club was changed to the Highland City Club.”
She added, “The Highland City Book Club was one of 15 Alabama clubs represented at the first annual convention of the Alabama Federation of Women’s Clubs held in Montgomery in 1896. On May 3, 1898, dues paid to the federation was $2.50. On May 5, 1898, Mrs. Hayden and Mrs. McAfee were delegates to the federation meeting in Selma.
“On Dec. 26, 1901, realizing that all work and no play make Jack a dull boy, it was decided the meeting should be made a social one. A game of blowing soap bubbles, which called for breath rather than brain, was the mode of entertainment,” according to the club history. “Mrs. McAlpine, being the longest winded woman, received a prize, a lovely brown glass carafe.”
The group’s motto, “obedience, instruction, pleasure and good will” was adopted in 1911. That same year, the club hosted Daughters of the American Revolution during their visit to Talladega.
The club met on Dec. 11, 1941, just four days after the attack on Pearl Harbor that brought the United States into World War II.
“Mrs. Henderson suggested that each member offer short prayers for peace at the same time in a concerted plea — The suggestion was adopted and 12 o’clock was the hour appointed for each to offer a silent prayer … Mrs. Remson made a motion that, during the duration of the war, the usual elaborate refreshments be dispensed with in favor of very simple ones and that instead, each hostess contribute $3 to the Red Cross Fund.”
The written history ends in 1970, but the club continued into the new century.
Heritage Hall is located next to the library on South Street. Please RSVP Mrs. Dale Waller, 256-223-1636 or email Debbiewaller2250@gmail.com.