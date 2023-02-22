 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Highland City Club members to be recognized in art

Highland City Club

Members of the Highland City Book Club are shown circa 1916.

 Submitted image

The members of the Highland City Club will donate a painting by Mary Fountain on Thursday at the Heritage Hall Museum. The event will last from 2-4 p.m., and there will be a reception.

The painting is being dedicated to the memory of five members of the Highland City Club, including Barbara Molliston, Mary Lib McGehee, Lea Lewis, Jacqueline Graves and Anna McIlwain. 