High-speed chase doesn't help accused meth trafficker from eluding the long arm of the law

A Talladega man has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamines and other charges after leading police on a high speed chase early Thursday morning.
Ricardo Cornelius Hurston, 38, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Michael Roberson, bond in the case was set at $30,000 by District Judge Jeb Fannin. Hurston remained behind bars Friday evening, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Hurston was spotted by a patrol officer just before midnight driving a black 2015 Nissan Pathfinder over the speed limit and without headlights. The ensuing chase covered parts of Johnson Avenue to North Street, North Street to Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd., East Street, back to North Street, then down Spring Street and back on Battle Street.
Thompson said the chase exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour heading down Alabama 21 South.
Near the south end of the 275 Bypass, the Pathfinder wrecked and ran off the road, stopping just short of a nearby house. Hurston allegedly got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee, leading to a short foot chase through driveways, yards and a wooded area before he was captured.
When he was caught, Hurston had about $900 in cash and a Georgia identification card on him. A cigarette box containing a small bag of methamphetamine, a small bag of marijuana and another $1,399 was found recovered inside the vehicle, Thompson said. Hurston was also cited for driving with a suspended license and reckless driving, and was given half a dozen tickets for various traffic violations.
When he arrived at the Talladega County Metro Jail, corrections officers found much larger bags of marijuana and methamphetamine inside Hurston’s pants.
Trafficking in methamphetamine is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years in prison. Possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude are all misdemeanors.