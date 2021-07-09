Hey, wake up, we need to get your jail mugshot

An Oxford man is facing felony drug charges after being found passed out in his car in the Talladega Walmart parking lot Friday morning.
Christopher O'Neal Heit, 34, was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond Friday evening.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers were first called to conduct a welfare check and found Heit unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his car. There was a syringe next to his leg and a spoon on the passenger seat. Paramedics were able to wake him up to a degree with a sternal rub, but ultimately he had to be treated with Norcan before becoming alert or responsive.
According to the incident and offense report, Thompson said, controlled substances were recovered, but they were not specifically identified in the report.
Heit was turned over to the Talladega County Drug and VIolent Crime Task Force, which eventually charged him, Thompson said.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison. Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.