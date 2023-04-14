 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heritage Hall sari exhibit highlights Indian culture, garments

Heritage Hall’s newest exhibition, titled “Nanda’s Journey with the Art of the Sari,” has Nanda Patel telling of her journey in artworks using saris, painting and other media. Her collection of over 30 saris creates a unique and colorful exhibit.

Nanda PAtell.jpg

Artist Nanda Patel works on her exhibit of saris at Heritage Hall.

According to National Geographic the word “sari” means “strip of cloth” in Sanskrit. But for the Indian women — and a few men — who have been wrapping themselves in silk, cotton, or linen for millennia, these swaths of fabric are more than just simple garments.

Tags