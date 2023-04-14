Heritage Hall sari exhibit highlights Indian culture, garments

Heritage Hall’s newest exhibition, titled “Nanda’s Journey with the Art of the Sari,” has Nanda Patel telling of her journey in artworks using saris, painting and other media. Her collection of over 30 saris creates a unique and colorful exhibit.
According to National Geographic the word “sari” means “strip of cloth” in Sanskrit. But for the Indian women — and a few men — who have been wrapping themselves in silk, cotton, or linen for millennia, these swaths of fabric are more than just simple garments.