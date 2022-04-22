Heritage Hall Jazz Band sets spring show

Next month, Friday the 13th will be a lucky day for jazz fans in Talladega.
The Heritage Hall Jazz Band will present its spring show at the Ritz Theater on Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m., according to Co-Director Jeff Wood.
“As the band celebrates its 18th year of existence, we will present a wide variety of big band tunes that will turn Friday the 13 into a lucky day for all who attend,” Wood said.
Tickets are $12 each at the door or from any band member, and all seating is general admission.
The band consists of Chad bell and Melissa Padgett on alto sax; Steve Griffin and Rob Blanchard on tenor sax; Ryan Wood on baritone sax; Ton Wood, Stephen Arline, Paul Castleberry and Duane Player on trombones and Dan Seaborn, Buddy Simpkins, Kara Swindell, Bryan Wood and Jeff Wood on trumpets.
The rhythm section consists of Angie Smith on keyboards, Susannah Herring on bass keyboard and Kara Swindell on keyboard bass vocals. Bob Alum plays guitar, Dave Herring drums and Susannah Herring sings. Dan Seaborn and Jeff Wood are the directors.
This year’s program includes “Ain’t Got No Place to Go,” “The Star Spangled Banner,” “Take The ‘A’ Train,” “God Bless the Child,” “Sweet Georgia Brown,” “Malaguena,” “Blue Skies,” “A Natural Woman,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “What A Wonderful World” and “Chili Today, Hot Tamale.”
“Take The ‘A’ Train” and “Blue Skies” are described as “all new arrangements of old standards,” with Susannah Herring as featured vocalist on the latter. They are also including more contemporary material like “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” as well as latin influenced numbers such as the fiery “Malanguela” and spicy “Chili Today.”