Helicopter crash leaves one dead in Alpine

ALPINE — Authorities are investigating after a helicopter crash claimed the life of one person Friday evening.
Sylacauaga Fire Chief Nate Osgood said his department, the Sycamore and Winterboro Fire Departments, and the Talladega County Sheriff's Office responded after a helicopter crashed near Edwards Road in a rural area of Alpine. He said the crash happened at about 5 p.m.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy identified the pilot of the helicopter as Zachary Pourciau, 30, of Ventress, La. He said Pourciau was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:17 p.m. from blunt force injuries sustained from the crash.
“It appears he was spraying crops and clipped a power line,” Murphy said, but added the exact cause of the crash will be determined by an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Osgood said there were no other passengers in the aircraft at the time of the crash.