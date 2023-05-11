Heavily traveled residential access road to be improved

Those traveling Mays Bend Road in Pell City will see improvements this summer in safety on a three-quarter mile section of the road deemed dangerous.
Members of the Pell City Council voted Monday to secure an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Local Roads Safety Initiatives to address the section of road between Airport Road and Robin Hood Lane, where numerous accidents have taken place.
The project will add center and edge-line rumble strips along with building a paved shoulder in order to widen curves and alert drivers of caution with the strips.
City Manager Brian Muenger noted that the traffic count on Mays Bend Road is now traveled by more than 4,400 vehicles daily, and is projected to increase to more than 5,300 per day within 10 years.
The speed limit in the project area is 40 mph.
He also pointed out that the road isn’t served by alternate routes, except for those who can use Church Road for access.
Mays Bend Road is the main artery to a large neighborhood of homes at last count, 760 homes in the area, Muenger said.
The city will pay $90,484 of the construction cost, with the state program providing $148,441, Muenger said.
There will also be engineering costs that the city will incur, projected at between $28,000 and $30,000.
The Gadsden company of Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC submitted the low bid of $200,254 to do the construction, and Construction Engineering & Inspecting was approved for the engineering work.
Muenger said the time frame for the project is completion within 30 days, and following final meetings with the DOT, is expected to be done prior to school starting this year.
The council also approved an option for certified police officers to participate in a statewide initiative with the Alabama Department of Corrections to provide services to the department’s Contraband Interdiction Project.
The opportunity is for officers to work hours outside of their duty with the Pell City Police Department for the DOC.
The DOC details the work as providing patrol and other professional services to peripheral areas of prison areas, including parking lots, roadways, and assist with vehicle searched during high volume entry time frames for the prisons.
Officers who choose to take part in the program will not be working within prison areas such as cells, dorms, common areas or prison work areas.
The program is designed to reduce the amount of contraband found within the prisons.
The DOC will compensate officers through the city at $45 per hour, with officers receiving $40 per hour. The remainder of the rate will be used to pay for use of city vehicles and equipment.
Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris informed the Council that he did have officers who would like to have extra duty assignments. Those who participate will be determined by Morris.
Also Monday, the Council:
— Set a date of May 22, 2023 to hold a public hearing for discussion of abatements costs for five properties within the city;
— Approved a yearly payment of $8,147 for the Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging whose programs include providing meals for both homebound participants and those who attend the city’s Senior Center;
— Approved job descriptions for the city’s municipal court clerk and magistrate, as these have not been updated since 2014;
— Agreed to open an additional account with Metro Bank of Pell City, which will be used to hold the city’s reserve funds. A separate account will serve for use of regular payment transactions.