Heavily traveled residential access road to be improved

Those traveling Mays Bend Road in Pell City will see improvements this summer in safety on a three-quarter mile section of the road deemed dangerous.

Members of the Pell City Council voted Monday to secure an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Local Roads Safety Initiatives to address the section of road between Airport Road and Robin Hood Lane, where numerous accidents have taken place.