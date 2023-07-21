 Skip to main content
Hearing set for July 24 in Pell City school sleepover injuries

A hearing for a civil suit claiming injuries to a minor during a Pell City High School baseball team sleepover is set for July 24 at the Pell City courthouse.

Circuit Judge Bill Weathington continued the case from a June court date, when attorneys for the plaintiffs, Cayce and Billy Johnson of Pell City, requested the delay.