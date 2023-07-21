Hearing set for July 24 in lawsuit regarding Pell City school sleepover

A hearing for a civil suit claiming injuries to a minor during a Pell City High School baseball team sleepover is set for July 24 at the Pell City courthouse.
Circuit Judge Bill Weathington continued the case from a June court date, when attorneys for the plaintiffs, Cayce and Billy Johnson of Pell City, requested the delay.
Defendants named in the suit include the City of Pell City and the Pell City Board of Education, along with certain employees of both the city and the school system.
Filed in April, the suit from the boy’s parents claims that their son was hazed by other students and that he suffered a concussion during the sleepover held on school property.
It also alleges that “assault and battery” directed at their son took place during the event. It also alleges that their son was “hazed” by other students and suffered a concussion from the incident.
Motions to dismiss the suit have been filed by both defendants, and are still pending, which are set to be heard by Weathington Monday.
The city’s motion to dismiss the suit includes claiming that two defendants named in their case are not employees of the city and that a request for their termination from the school system is not a matter for the city to address.
The city also denies that city employees named in the suit did anything that would constitute “negligence and wantonness,” as charged in the suit.