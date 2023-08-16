Hearing presents case for altering Moore’s sentence

Concerns from the attorney representing convicted capital murderer Cayce Moore Monday rested largely on whether the mental and physical health of Moore’s legal status at the time of his trial had been appropriately addressed.
Moore’s crime was the 1985 murder of 26-year-old Missy Macon at a Ragland convenience store, committed when Moore was 17; he has been in prison ever since his guilt was established. Two co-defendants were charged as well.
Testimony during the trials included the story of the teens playing out a game known as “Top Secret,” which has been described as an interactive game of espionage with an appointed administrator director giving the players instructions. At the time, the activity of the three the night of the murder was compared to another game, “Dungeons and Dragons.”
One of the other defendants, Chris White, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder and received a life sentence of life with the possibility of parole and has since been released.
The third teen, Scotty Davis, ended his life with a .357 magnum the last day of his trial.
Reported at the time of his trial, two suicide attempts interrupted Moore’s trial, said Rhonda Brownstein, Moore’s attorney.
Moore wasn’t in the courtroom Monday for the proceedings before St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington. Moore is now incarcerated at St. Clair Correctional Facility near Springville.
Brownstein filed what’s termed a Rule 32 motion in Moore’s case in June, which can result in a convicted individual receiving a new trial or have other remediations made to their sentence.
This was the fourth Rule 32 petition filed in Moore’s case, and Brownstein told the court her recent petition asked about Moore’s ability at the time to work with his legal counsel, given the particulars of the case.
Brownstein cited the two “suicide attempts” Moore made while his trial was under way, one, being an instance when he swallowed approximately 62 pills of assorted types, and was hospitalized for 10 days.
After he was released from a hospital and resumed appearing in court, Brownstein said her client stopped eating and drinking, what some at the time termed a “hunger strike.”
These instances alone would affect Moore’s ability to work with his counsel effectively, she said, and these things weren’t specifically addressed in court at the time.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said the issues were addressed, and Moore was found to be competent by the court.
In one example, Harmon said Moore’s condition was apparent to former Circuit Court Judge Carl NeSmith, who presided over Moore’s case in its beginning stages.
“He observed from the bench that he could eat and drink,” Harmon said.
Brownstein said Moore’s situation was not one of a hunger strike, but two suicide attempts during his trial.
Former Circuit Judge Bob Austin then heard motions in the case following NeSmith’s retirement, including other Rule 32 filings.
“Judge Austin’s order addresses everything,” Harmon said, “including the issues of competency. He did a masterful job of explaining it.”
With the comments concluded from Brownstein and Harmon, Weathington said he will review Austin’s determinations before issuing an order in the matter.