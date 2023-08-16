 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Hearing presents case for altering Moore’s sentence

Concerns from the attorney representing convicted capital murderer Cayce Moore Monday rested largely on whether the mental and physical health of Moore’s legal status at the time of his trial had been appropriately addressed.

Moore’s crime was the 1985 murder of 26-year-old Missy Macon at a Ragland convenience store, committed when Moore was 17; he has been in prison ever since his guilt was established. Two co-defendants were charged as well.  