Health care fair to feature screenings, resources

Complete Health Pell City

The professionals at Complete Health in Pell City will be filled with representatives from an assortment of health care providers and services for its seventh Health Fair on Sept. 20. All activities will be based inside the three buildings in the complex.

 Laura Nation/The Daily Home

Complete Health in Pell City invites all to come to the primary care complex Sept. 20 for an event featuring health screenings and information, lots of providers and plenty of resources for all ages.

The fair is the health provider’s seventh, and will get under way at 10 a.m. and continue until 2, contained within the three buildings on site. Complete Health is located just off Jeanne Pruitt Drive at 74 Plaza Drive.