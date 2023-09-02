Health care fair to feature screenings, resources

Complete Health in Pell City invites all to come to the primary care complex Sept. 20 for an event featuring health screenings and information, lots of providers and plenty of resources for all ages.
The fair is the health provider’s seventh, and will get under way at 10 a.m. and continue until 2, contained within the three buildings on site. Complete Health is located just off Jeanne Pruitt Drive at 74 Plaza Drive.
Among the professional providers who have already registered to be part of the event are Visionfirst, Expect Care, Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama, Amfirst, Complete Health Radiology, Complete Health Quality/CCM/TCM, Secure Benefits, Lakeside Hospice, God's Sitting Partners, Viva, Village at Cook Springs, Vein Restoration, The Robert L. Howard Veterans Home, Community Action of St. Clair County, and The St. Clair County Coalition of Disability Rights and Resources.
Food truck vendors for lunch and snacks will also be available during the event.
Dianna McCain, member service representative for Complete Health, said altogether, there are at least 50 vendors and representatives from the health care community to share their services and resources.