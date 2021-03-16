Head on collision Saturday results in two fatalities

LINCOLN — Two people died and two others were injured during a head-on collision Saturday afternoon.
Lincoln Patrol Capt. Zack Tutten said Elton Martin and Betty Martin, both 65, of Gallant died after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a pick up truck
Tutten said the accident happened at 3:07 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 78 and Ragland Street. He said the Martins were traveling westbound on Highway 78 when a truck traveling eastbound swerved into their lane in order to miss a vehicle that was suddenly turning on Ragland Street. The capt. said the motorcycle was hidden from the view of the driver of the truck.
Tutten said the Martins were pronounced dead on the scene by Talladega Deputy Coroner Joshua Vincent at 3:19 p.m. He said the driver and passenger of the pickup truck were both transported to Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.
Tutten said the Lincoln Police Department was assisted during the accident by Alabama Highway Patrol.