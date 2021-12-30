He says he lied to cops because he just wanted to spend Christmas with mama

LINCOLN — A Talladega man has been arrested in connection with charges of using false identity to obstruct justice.
Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis said that Marcus Jerome Wallace, 48, of Talladega has been charged with felony charges of giving false identity after he was arrested on shoplifting charges Dec. 22.
Willis said Wallace was originally arrested after a shoplifting incident. He said Wallace is accused of stealing eight winter jackets valued at $263.91 and a Straw-Ber-Rita alcoholic beverage valued at $3 from the Travel Centers of America Store on Alabama Highway 77 in Lincoln.
Willis said during that arrest Wallace gave the name and date of birth of another person. He said the deception was discovered after Wallace was transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail for booking. Willis said during that process, corrections officers noticed that the picture they had on file for the name Wallace gave was not of Wallace.
The investigator said that he then interviewed Wallace who said that he had lied about his identity to avoid active warrants from his arrest. Willis said Wallace reasoned that if officers did not know about the warrants he may be released and allowed to spend Christmas with his mother.
He said that Wallace has pending warrants that include failure to appear warrants for attempting to elude police, harassing domestic violence physical, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, reckless driving and tree counts of operating vehicle while his driver's license was suspended from the Talladega Police Department; failure to appear warrants for a probation revocation and obstructing justice by giving false identity from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and attempted theft third degree three counts of theft of property fourth degree and four counts of bail jumping second degree from the Jacksonville Police Department. Willis said Wallace also has two failure to appear warrants from the Harpersville Police Department but did not know what charges those warrants were in relation to.
The investigator said Wallace remains in custody at the Talladega County Jail on a bond of $200,000.
The State of Alabama defines the offense of using false identity to obstruct justice as using a false identity through identification documents or identifying information of another person or a fictitious person to avoid summons, arrest, prosecution, or to impede a criminal investigation.
Using false identity to obstruct justice is a class C felony in the State of Alabama and is punishable upon conviction by year and one day to 10 years in prison.