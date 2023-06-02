Hazelwood project to change traffic route for a time

PELL CITY — County Engineer Dan Dahlke updated the commissioners last week about projects in the works across the county, including the Hazelwood Drive project in Pell City.
He said workers were expected to close Hazelwood Drive this week for the relocation of a new water line across the roadway.
Workers have already placed detour signs along U.S. 231, directing traffic to the other end of Hazelwood Drive, via Alabama 174.
He said road department workers have also started work at the construction site of the new pandemic center, to be used for public health purposes, adjacent to the St. Clair County Arena.
During the meeting, the commission also approved the road department to work 10-hour days, four days each week during the paving season. Road workers will work four 8-hour days on weeks when there is a holiday, like May 29, Memorial Day and July 4, Independence Day.
The commission also approved a change order for the Kelly Creek/I-20 road project to install new manholes at a cost of $7,549. It also approved Sain Engineering to complete a traffic count/study at the Kelly Creek Road/I-20 Interchange for a possible bridge replacement project at a cost of $8,700.
In other matters, the commission:
— Approved promoting Brad Davies to a vacant Road Worker II position.
— Gave Dahlke the authority to hire seasonal road workers. The road department is looking for nine seasonal employees.
— Approved that scrap tires may be dropped off at the County Road Department on Mondays during the month of June.
— Approved hiring Long Engineering to perform a survey and hydraulic study for the bridge along Depot Street in Riverside, so the county can tap into federal funds for that bridge replacement. The work will cost the county about $41,351. County officials said it is possible the county could receive up to $800,000 in federal funds for the bridge project.
— Set a public hearing in the matter of possibly vacating a portion of Glory Lane. The public hearing is set for the July 11 commission meeting.
— Approved retail liquor and tobacco licenses for ARJ Package LLC, 30635 U.S. 231, Ashville.
— Approved off-premise retail wine and beer licenses for ARJ Package, LLC, 30637 U.S. 231, Ashville.
— Approved all travel requests.
— Approved rescheduling the July 20 work session to 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, in Pell City and to reschedule the July 25 commission meeting to July 18, following the 9 a.m. work session for the NACO Annual Conference in Texas.
— Approved rescheduling the Aug. 17 work session to 9 a.m. in Pell City and reschedule the Aug. 22 commission meeting to Aug. 17, which will follow the work session due to the ACCA Annual Conference.
— Approved ratifying the execution of Chairman Stan Batemon’s signature on certain tax documents.
— Tabled licenses request from Busy Bee Food and Fuel, Inc., in Ragland for two weeks.
— Tabled a restaurant retail liquor license for two weeks for The Farm at St. Clair, LLC, 230 Hamby Road, Cropwell.
— Approved reclassifing a recording clerk to an Advanced Clerk II position in the Probate Office.
— Amended the St. Clair County Employee Handbook section, pertaining to security.
— Approved a declaration of emergency sick leave for Haley Nelson.