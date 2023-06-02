 Skip to main content
Hazelwood project to change traffic route for a time

Hazelwood project

Construction workers have placed detour signs along U.S. 231 in connection with the water line relocation project on Hazelwood Drive.

 David Atchison/St. Clair Times

PELL CITY — County Engineer Dan Dahlke updated the commissioners last week about projects in the works across the county, including the Hazelwood Drive project in Pell City.

He said workers were expected to close Hazelwood Drive this week for the relocation of a new water line across the roadway. 