Hawkins steps down as president of Talladega College

Talladega College President Dr. Billy Hawkins has stepped down and Provost Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lisa Long has been appointed interim president by the Board of Trustees.
Hawkins, who has been college president for more than 13 years, announced plans to retire next year in June. According to a news release, he tendered his resignation to the board 10 months early, citing health concerns. The release does not elaborate on the nature of those concerns.
“The board of trustees has accepted the resignation with regrets," Board chairman Dr. Isiah Hughley said. "The board thanks Dr. Hawkins for 13 plus years of service and leadership to Talladega College and our community.”
Enrollment at the college is more than six times what it was at the beginning of Hawkins’ tenure. Hawkins also oversaw the construction of an art museum to house the Amistad Murals, a new student center and a new dormitory, as well as the revival of the basketball program and marching band and the establishment of post-graduate programs.
At the time he announced his planned retirement two months ago, a stadium was under construction and a feasibility study about reviving the football program for the first time in decades was under way.
He was also able to get the school’s finances in order and pay off the significant debts that he had inherited when he first came to Talladega.
The board has formed a presidential search committee and has retained the firm of WittKieffer, an international executive search firm to assist. In the meantime, Long said she was honored to serve as acting president.
“I am committed to the college’s mission,” she said. “For over 20 years, I have been dedicated to the rich legacy of Talladega College. I look forward to working alongside the board of trustees, senior leadership, faculty and staff to expound on the institution’s legacy while continuing to serve our students and the community.”
In an open letter to faculty, staff, students and friends of the college, Long said, “As I look at the direction Talladega College is moving, I am excited. We stand on the shoulders of giants, continuing to build upon the rich legacy our ancestors and founders set forth. We continue to raise the bar, and through your support, we offer valuable and relevant educational opportunities to prepare our students for the global stage.”
In that letter, Long also cited Increased enrollment for three consecutive years as well as clearing more than $900,000 in student balances, receiving an anonymous scholarship donation for $250,000, the awarding of the HBCUTeach grant to recruit minority teachers for the STEM field and receiving favorable comments from reviewers on the application for a new Cybersecurity Center Program as well as recruiting a new counselor to provide much-needed support for students.
Long is a native of Denver and graduated from high school in Marlin, Texas, before earning a bachelor’s degree in social work from Jacksonville State University. She went on to earn a master’s degree from the University of Alabama and a juris doctorate at the Birmingham School of Law.
She worked as a social worker for several organizations in east Alabama before accepting a position as field coordinator for the social work program at Talladega College in August 2001. She was named department chair three years later, and taught undergraduate classes in social work. Since 2008, she has also served as the diversity training coordinator for Honda Manufacturing of Alabama.
In 2009, she was named interim dean of social sciences and education and was promoted to provost/vice president of academic affairs in 2013. She was also the schools accreditation liaison and was elected by her peers to the board of directors of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
She is married to Shedrick Long Sr. and the mother of Ashley Long, Shedric C. Long and Shedric Long Jr.
Long will host a Zoom call with college alumni Friday at 3 at 10 a.m.