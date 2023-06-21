 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Hats filling the ring in Talladegans’ quest for public office

Qualification for election for the offices of mayor of Talladega, all five City Council seats and all five city board of education seats is now halfway over. The qualifying period closes June 27.

Incumbent school board members Sandra Beavers (Ward 1), Allison Edwards (Ward 2) and City Council members Vickey Robinson Hall (Ward 2) and Joe Power have all qualified for reelection.