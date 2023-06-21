Hats filling the ring in Talladegans’ quest for public office

Qualification for election for the offices of mayor of Talladega, all five City Council seats and all five city board of education seats is now halfway over. The qualifying period closes June 27.
Incumbent school board members Sandra Beavers (Ward 1), Allison Edwards (Ward 2) and City Council members Vickey Robinson Hall (Ward 2) and Joe Power have all qualified for reelection.
Edwards will face a challenge from Kelly Adams, Power from Hugh Sims and Spratlin from Terry McKee.
Incumbent Ward 5 Councilman Trae Williams has said that he is running again, but had not filed his paperwork with the city clerk as of Wednesday afternoon.
Stevlen Dickerson is currently the only qualified candidate for City Council Ward 1, which is currently represented by Dr. Horace Patterson.
Martha Jordan is running for City Council Ward 5, and Megan Carpenter is running for City Board of Education Ward 5, which is currently represented by James Braswell.
As of Wednesday, no one had qualified for city board of education in Wards 3 or 4, including the incumbents Jake Montgomery and Chuck Roberts, respectively.
Constable Joseph Vann Caldwell II is currently the only candidate for the office of mayor, which is currently held by Timothy Ragland.
Voting will take place Tuesday, Aug. 22, with the polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If one candidate in particular race fails to win a majoirty of the votes cast, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
According to the official announcement, “All registered and qualified electors of the state, who reside within the corporate limits of the City of Talladega, and have resided therein for 30 days or more immediately preceding the date of the election, will be authorized to participate in the city’s election of municipal officers.”
Voters must be registered at least 14 days prior to the election in order to cast a vote. A list of registered voters will be posted on the City’s website (www.talladega.com), at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library, and at the Water Department lobby at 100 Court Street.
Voting will be at the B.N. Mabra Recreation Center (Ward 1), Brecon Recreation Center (Ward 2), Spring Street Recreation Center (Wards 3 and 4) and Bemiston Recreation Center (Ward 5).
Absentee ballot applications can be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 255 South St. West or at the Alabama Secretary of State website (https://www.sos.alabama.gov) through July 18.