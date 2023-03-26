 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hargray announces $24 million investment to improve local internet services

Operations center to be opened April 4

PELL CITY — Hargray, a broadband communications provider, recently began construction on a $24 million, state-of-the-art, fiber-rich network in St. Clair and north Talladega counties.

Hargray’s new network is designed to bring advanced, future-proof technology that will benefit customers today, a company spokesman said, as well as lay the groundwork for future expansion and technological advancements, including 10G for residential customers. 