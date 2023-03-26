Hargray announces $24 million investment to improve local internet services

PELL CITY — Hargray, a broadband communications provider, recently began construction on a $24 million, state-of-the-art, fiber-rich network in St. Clair and north Talladega counties.
Hargray’s new network is designed to bring advanced, future-proof technology that will benefit customers today, a company spokesman said, as well as lay the groundwork for future expansion and technological advancements, including 10G for residential customers.
“We are excited to build an entirely new network across the communities we serve in St. Clair and north Talladega counties,” said Hargray general manager Mike Ligouri. “Upon completion of this project, our customers will have access to the fastest and most reliable internet service, with speeds up to 1 gig.”
Hargray will welcome its first gig customers in early summer. Construction will continue throughout St. Clair and north Talladega counties through March 2024, with services expected to become available in a phased, neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis over the next 12 months.
The company’s all-fiber network will ultimately connect more than 25,000 residential and business customers.
“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our community and the support of St. Clair and Talladega counties as we work to build a robust and reliable network that will enable us to continue to meet the evolving digital needs of our customers while delivering high-value service and a quality customer experience,” Ligouri said.
Hargray, in partnership with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new network operations center on April 4 at 11 a.m. at Hargray’s local office, 1621 Cogswell Ave., Pell City.
Local officials and residents are invited to attend.