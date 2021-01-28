Hardware, hardware everywhere: Local hardware stores are hit by burglaries

Talladega Police are investigating at least five burglaries at local hardware stores in as many weeks.
According to incident and offense reports, there have been three burglaries reported at Ace Hardware since Dec. 16 and two more at Marvin’s during the same period. In all cases, the burglar breaks out a glass door with a rock or a brick and is in and out in less than one minute.
The most recent incident was at Ace on Thursday morning at 1:43 a.m. According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers responded to an alarm call and found the glass door, valued at $300, smashed. Two Echo backpack blowers valued at $800 were reported stolen.
According to Chief Jason Busby, Marvin’s was broken into at about 4:10 a.m. and again found a shattered door. Management initially said that it did not appear that anything had been taken, although a later view of the surveillance tape showed the suspect leaving with five Yeti coolers.
The other two break-ins at Ace were reported Dec. 16 and Dec. 21. The previous Marvin’s break-in was reported Dec. 17.
Thompson said he believes that all five break-ins, as well as some other business burglaries, likely are related.
Thompson said the suspect in the most recent Ace video appeared to be a male wearing a black hat and jacket, a medical mask and gray sweatpants. A tan, four-door Pontiac, similar to one spotted during the Dec. 21 break-in, also appears to have been involved.
Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
You may also leave an anonymous tip through the city’s website, www.talladega.com.