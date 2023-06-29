Hard liquor gets a new tax in Lincoln

Establishments in Lincoln that serve alcohol by the drink will soon be adding a 10 percent city tax on each drink sold.
The Lincoln City Council adopted the beverage tax during its session Tuesday night, which will include all businesses that operate “clubs, lounges, restaurants, retail liquor or any type of business that retails the sale of liquor.”
The tax excludes beer and wine.
The ordinance further reads that the tax includes sale of liquor whether by drink or bottle, for on premise or off premise consumption, which is in addition to all other privilege license taxes imposed by current law.
The tax does not include ABC stores, said Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson.
The tax will be lower for establishments outside the city limits, but are within the city’s police jurisdiction of 1.5 miles.These businesses will pay a five percent tax on gross receipts for alcohol sales by the drink. The taxes will be due to the city on or before the 20th day of the calendar month during the next month after the tax accrues. For instance, for sales in the month of July, these will be payable to the city by the 20th day of August.
There is a late pay penalty, taxes not paid by the due date each month will be subject to a penalty of 25 percent of the tax amount due.
Watson said the proceeds from the tax will be turned over the Lincoln Police Department for its use.
City Council members also held discussion of a property located at 450 Winners Circle, who had been cited as a public nuisance under the city’s ordinance that addresses the conditions of property in the city.
Council members Joey Callahan, Sadie Britt and Billy Pearson agreed that photos of the property provided did not appear to be in violation and no action was taken on the item.
The council also discussed the city’s third annual Fireworks Extravaganza set for Saturday at Lincoln’s Landing.
Callahan said the event has been well supported by sponsors to allow the city to host the event, to which admission is free. He said the gates to the event will open at 2 p.m. and those who attend are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets, even tents to the property to enjoy the festivities.
There will be numerous vendors on site, including food trucks and vendors with snacks and drinks. Entertainment for the event includes live music and a visit from The Alabama Moonshiners, who will film a live episode of their show “Alabama Homegrown Moonshine” on site.
Callahan said there is also viewing area from the water for those who choose to watch the fireworks from their boats.
“I’m really proud that we can have this here for everyone, and that our community has supported it as it has,” he said.