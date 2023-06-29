 Skip to main content
Hard liquor gets a new tax in Lincoln

Establishments in Lincoln that serve alcohol by the drink will soon be adding a 10 percent city tax on each drink sold.

The Lincoln City Council adopted the beverage tax during its session Tuesday night, which will include all businesses that operate “clubs, lounges, restaurants, retail liquor or any type of business that retails the sale of liquor.”