Happy birthday: Goodwater nursing home resident will turn 107 on Monday

On Monday, Emma Robinson will celebrate her birthday at the nursing home in Goodwater. She will turn 107 years old.
Yes, you read that right.
Mrs. Robinson was born Feb. 9, 1914, to Rufus and Pearlie Tucker on Route 4 in LaFayette in Chambers County.
At the time of her birth, Woodrow Wilson was president of the United States, Emmet O’Neal was the governor of Alabama, segregation was the law of the land and women were not allowed to vote in most states. Boxer Joe Louis, country singer Hank Snow, musician Ernest Tubb, sportscaster Harry Caray, and actors Tyrone Power and Sir Alec Guiness were also born that year. Charlie Chaplin and Mary Pickford would both make their film debuts in 1914, and in a few months, a political assassination would plunge Europe and then most of the rest of the world into the most destructive conflict in history up to that time.
According to her caretaker, Helen Barclay, Robinson was educated in Chambers County and earned degrees from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M with the intent of becoming an educator herself. She was also active in the civil rights movement, marching in Tuskegee and Montgomery. It was during one of these marches that she met Steven Robinson, who would become her husband.
Steven Robinson was a minister, and the couple came to Talladega when he became pastor of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Knoxville Community. According to the church’s history, in 1963 Robinson oversaw the replacement of everything from carpet to pews to ceiling to air conditioning at the church.
In the meantime, Mrs. Robinson launched what would eventually become a 35-year-career as a teacher in the Talladega City and County School systems. She continued to teach well into the 1970s before retiring to care full-time for her husband, who was in failing health. The couple had no children.
She continued to live on her own and maintain her independence after her husband died, still driving herself into her 90s and staying in her house until she was 98 years old.
“When she was 98 she had an aneurysm and just couldn’t stay by herself anymore,” Barclay said.
Up until that point, “Mrs. Emma was well known in the neighborhood,” Barclay said. “She loved working in her yard, loved her flower garden, always trying to help out with other people’s children. … And she loved cats. She had 18 cats living with her at one time.”
Among the other items in her home, Barclay said, was an invitation to President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009.
“It was still in the envelope," Barclay said. "We asked her if she wished she had gone, but said no, it was too cold up there, with all that snow on the ground. She just thought it was too cold. And she was always afraid that someone was going to do something to him or his family, that something was going to happen.
"She worried about things like that. She used to send back her tax refunds, because she said it seemed like the government needed it more than she did.”
She also “used to fuss all the time about people doing everything on their phone, playing games or even paying bills instead of going to the post office. She said she didn’t know why anyone would want to do that, put somebody out of a job.”
Although she never had children, Mrs. Robinson is still visited by some of the students that she taught. In addition to some still in Alabama, they also came from Georgia and Tennessee to visit her and bring cakes, balloons and teddy bears on her birthday.
This year, unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that she will not be allowed any in-person visitors.