Happy 20th birthday, Talladega County Drug Task Force

It was about 20 years ago now that Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens met with representatives of local law enforcement and The Calhoun County Drug Task Force about establishing a similar body for Talladega.
“Everyone agreed that this was something we should try to do,” Giddens said earlier this week. “So we got all the applications and paperwork together and met with (Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, and we were approved. Back then, we had a 25 percent local match that we would have to have for the ADECA funds.”
The money came through at the beginning of the next fiscal year, in October 2022, and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force was up and running, with Bill Kennedy, assigned from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office as commander..
“I look at how long we’ve been doing this, how we started and everything we’ve accomplished, I know this is something I’m really proud to be a part of," Giddens said. "We’ve been blessed with a lot of good officers, either the ones that have been assigned or that I’ve hired, and we’ve been blessed with the support of all our local governments.”
That support has been crucial as the grant funds for programs like this have dried up. What began as a 25 percent local match gradually increased to 50 percent, then to 75 percent local funding. Then the 25 percent state funding could not be used for salaries, at which point the annual grant application became almost pointless.
"So the county and all the municipalities agreed to do this on their own,” Giddens said.
In addition to funding, Talladega County and the cities of Lincoln, Sylacauga and Talladega all assign an officer to the task force. The task force commander is hired by Giddens. The city of Childersburg and the town of Munford contribute financially, but their police departments are not large enough to assign an officer, Giddens said.
The budget for the coming year is $493,000, with all every cent coming from local agencies.
Giddens said Kennedy stayed with the task force until August of 2004, when Jason Murray was hired.
Murray announced his retirement earlier this year, Giddens said. Michael “Tree” Roberson, who has been with the task force since September 2006, will be taking over as the new commander.
Some numbers
Over the years, the Task Force has made cases involving marijuana, powder and crack cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamines, opiates and opium derivatives such as heroin, synthetics such as “Spice,” Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Hydrocodone (and other synthetic painkillers), Xanax, Klonopin and nearly every other controlled substance imaginable.
In 2018, the Task Force was involved in making 851 cases for everything from possession to trafficking, as well as state and federal firearms charges.
In 2019, that number was up to 1,026, and in 2020, even with the whole world on COVID-19 lockdown, there were still 862 cases made.
There has also been a marked uptick in violent crime in Talladega County in the last three years, which Giddens said goes hand in hand with the drug problem.
In 2018, there were 17 federal firearms charges referred to the U.S. Attorney from the task force, up to 24 in 2019 and 36 in 2020. All of these cases would have involved convicted felons in possession of firearms.
When the task force started, perhaps the most pressing problem involved actual stove top meth cooks, which, among other things, were prone to cause explosions and level the houses they were in and sometimes neighboring houses. You don’t see those much anymore, Giddens said.
“People started noticing the strong chemical smell and hearing the explosions, so you move on to different methods like using red sulphur and ‘shake and bake’ method, which can be done in a plastic bottle," he said. "But you still need anhydrous ammonia, so when that became illegal, it became cheaper and easier just buy the finished product than it was to make it. Also, when we started, there were no sentencing guidelines, then there were voluntary guidelines and then presumptive guidelines and then D felonies, which made it almost impossible to go to prison for drug possession unless you’ve got a long criminal history."
But a couple of things have remained constant over the course of the past two decades. First, “I will always be amazed at the quantities that are moved through our relatively small county. I don’t know why that is, but they keep coming through here,” Giddens said.
The other key factor is cooperation among agencies at the local, state and federal level. That has what has made the task force successful through the years, and why it is so important for it to continue.
“We have been able to partner with agencies like the ATF and DEA, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Alabama," Giddens said. "There have been federal indictments and convictions that come from those partnerships. And we work with agencies in other jurisdictions, whether it's the task force in Calhoun County or law enforcement in St. Clair, Coosa or Clay counties that don’t have their own task force. We get calls from Clay County that are so close to the line you have to use GPS, but we all work together, and it helps to have those kinds of relationships. That’s exactly what you need to have.”