Handicap lift installed at Lincoln’s Landing

Lincoln’s Landing now has something no one else in the area has for those who love to fish, get out on the water and just enjoy some time out on Logan Martin Lake.
Those who need help with safely entering and or exiting a boat or other watercraft may use a brand new device installed last week that will put them out where they want to be.
Through the planning efforts and funding from the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association (LMLPA), the Noble Foundation, and the City of Lincoln, an ADA compliant handicap lift has been installed at Lincoln’s Landing in Lincoln.
The lift is intended to improve the capability of anyone who needs assistance entering and exiting their boat. The equipment is manufactured by Aqua Creek Products located in Missoula, Mont.
The local supplier and installer, 101 Mobility-Birmingham, provided their expertise and labor to install the mobility and accessibility solution in a boating environment.
The lift is also the first such installation at a public facility on Logan Martin Lake and the first in the central Alabama area.
The equipment is installed on boat dock No. 4 at Lincoln’s Landing, and can be used as needed during special events or by calling 205-405-0813. There is a hand-held, battery-powered device that raises and lowers the seat where needed into the boat. The solid form seat provides comfortable transition and is rated up to 400 lbs.
Bud Kitchin, president of the LMLPA, said the device is “the first of its kind at a public facility in the area and hopefully the beginning of a trend on our lake to aid recreational users in accessing their boats in a safe manner,” he said.
The LMLPA thanks the Noble Foundation for awarding a grant to fund half of the materials cost, and to the city of Lincoln for funding and approving the installation.
The ability of LMLPA to provide gifts back to the community is made possible by those businesses and residents around the lake who sign up for annual memberships and continually place faith in the organization to make a difference in our lake community, Kitchin said.