Handicap lift installed at Lincoln’s Landing

Those who have unique needs for assistance entering and exiting boats have a brand-new option to assist them at Lincoln’s Landing. The mobility lift is a project of the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association, along with assistance from The Noble Foundation and the city of Lincoln. (Photo courtesy of Coosa Riverkeeper).

Lincoln’s Landing now has something no one else in the area has for those who love to fish, get out on the water and just enjoy some time out on Logan Martin Lake.

Those who need help with safely entering and or exiting a boat or other watercraft may use a brand new device installed last week that will put them out where they want to be.