Handgun accident claims life of store clerk

The death of a convenience store clerk in Sylacauga Monday afternoon has been ruled an accident.
According to Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson, a city firefighter stopped in at the Hop-In store on North Broadway Avenue and 10th Street at 12:45 p.m. Monday and found the clerk lying behind the counter in a pool of blood.
Police identified the clerk as Pankaj Pankaj, 21, a native of India. Police found a handgun on the floor near the body, Johnson said.
The gun belonged to the owner of the store and was kept behind the counter for self-protection. Investigator Lt. Willis Whatley and the Talladega County Coroner’s office both reviewed store surveillance video and determined that Pankaj had accidentally shot himself in the head while looking at the gun.
His body was transported to Community Funeral Home to await the arrival of his family to make arrangements.
“The Sylacauga Police Department would like to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Pankaj Pankaj,” Johnson said.