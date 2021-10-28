Halloween tribute: Three-house Willman Road display honors a mother who loved holiday

Halloween has always been a big deal at his house, according to Chris Wiseman of Talladega.
“It started as a family affair,” he said. “For the last 12 or 13 years, we would start getting ready in September.”
But this year is something special. Wiseman’s mother, Rhonda, had always taken the lead in the decorating efforts, but this summer she died from COVID-19. This year’s display, which spans three houses on Willman Road, is the biggest display yet, and a tribute to his mother.
“We had been doing two yards, but we wanted something even bigger this year,” he said.
The whole family pitched in. Ben, John and Dori Trisch (and their kids Gracelynn and Bella), Dakota Wiseman, Amber and Haisten Smith, Wil George and Cole Sykes all had a hand in this year’s truly staggering display of horrors and monsters which is probably not really visible from space, but might just as well be. And Rhonda actually made some of the tombstones herself.
This year’s display on Willman Road in Talladega, which spans three houses, is the biggest display yet, and a tribute to Chris Wiseman's late …
The family will be hosting walk-throughs Saturday and Sunday, but will only be handing out candy to trick or treaters on Saturday, along with the rest of Talladega. And for the slightly more faint at heart, you can always visit the Facebook page for Willman Road Spectacular, which already had more than 8,000 page views as of Tuesday evening.
All of it is for free, and it won’t be here much longer.
After Sunday, Wiseman said, the family is going to have to start getting ready to decorate for Christmas.