Hall of Heroes sets Memorial Day ceremony plans

TALLADEGA — The Talladega Hall of Heroes will observe Memorial Day this year with a ceremony at Veterans Park starting at 10:30 a.m. May 30.
Retired Col. Chuck Keith will serve as narrator for the occasion, with Fire Chief and Ret. Master Sgt. Danny Warwick acting as adjutant.
Rev. Hugh Morris will give the invocation and Jeff Wood will play the national anthem. Keith will then give the welcome and opening remarks. The roll call and remembrance of all those who gave their lives in the two World Wars, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan will be read by Alan Wheeles, David Yates, Joe Power, Tommy Spears, Lauren Deal, Roger Scott, Keela Brown, Chet Haynes and Jimmy Williams.
The event will end with Wood playing “Taps.”
The Memorial Day Honor Guard will be made up of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Honor Team, the American Legion Riders of Post 17, and all active and retired military personnel.
The event is free and open to the public.