Hall of Heroes releases lineup, schedule for Sept. 11 ceremony

The Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee has announced the lineup and detailed schedule for the Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11, starting at 1 p.m.
Chip Moore will host the event, giving the welcome, leading the moment of silence and local law enforcement and firefighter tribute before giving the conclusion.
Rev. Kevin Jones will give the invocation, followed by a recording of the national anthem. Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick will lead the pledge of allegiance.
Alan Wheeles, Chet Hayes and Tommy Spears will the read the Sept. 11, 2001, timeline, and Lauren Deal will read the poem “The Hero’s Path.”
Wheeles, Deal, Moore and David Yates will read the roll call, followed by closing comments from Wheeles and a benediction from Jones.
All of the events will take place on the newly refurbished back deck at the Hall of Heroes Museum.