Hall of Heroes releases lineup, schedule for Sept. 11 ceremony

hall of heroes memorial day celebration 003 tw.jpg

A scene from a past ceremony by the Hall of Heroes.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee has announced the lineup and detailed schedule for the Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11, starting at 1 p.m.

Chip Moore will host the event, giving the welcome, leading the moment of silence and local law enforcement and firefighter tribute before giving the conclusion.