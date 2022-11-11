 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Hall Of Heroes inducts Class of 2022

Hall of Heroes

A gathering of veterans and others hears remarks being made Friday at the Hall of Heroes induction in Talladega.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

In what has become a Veterans Day tradition, 28 local veterans were formally inducted into the Talladega Hall of Heroes Friday morning.

Among many other things, the hall enshrines photographs and brief biographies of the men and women from Talladega County who have served their country in uniform.