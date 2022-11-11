Hall Of Heroes inducts Class of 2022

In what has become a Veterans Day tradition, 28 local veterans were formally inducted into the Talladega Hall of Heroes Friday morning.
Among many other things, the hall enshrines photographs and brief biographies of the men and women from Talladega County who have served their country in uniform.
According to committee member Chuck Keith, the annual induction ceremonies began “a couple of years ago. We were continuing to get submissions throughout the year, and the way the displays are set up inside, we had a hard time putting them all up as they came in. So we started putting them all in at once on Veterans Day.”
The 28 veterans honored at Friday’s ceremony served between World War II and the present day, in all branches of service. They included fathers and sons, brothers and sisters and husbands and wives. A couple of them were present Friday, and many more were represented by family members.
This year’s inductees included Alton Boyd Allen (Sergeant,. U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, Vietnam, 27 years of service), Wesley Conrad Allen (U.S. Navy E4 sonar tech, four years of service), Cary D. Allen (Colonel, U.S. Army, Vietnam through Desert Storm, SIlver Star, CIB), Reginia Elizabeth Ansley McCauley (U.S. Army, 1974-1978), Seaborn “Dave” Ansley (captain, U.S. Air Force, 21 years of service), Steve Roger Barker (U.S. Army, sergeant E5), Robert Michael “Mick” Barnett (Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force, Cold War, Desert Shield, Desert Storm, 24 years of service) and Franklin Michael “Mick” Barnett (Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force, four tours in the Iraq War, 20 years of service, father and son), Nelson P. Bates (Master Sergeant, U.S. Army/Active National Guard Reserve, 28 years of service), Allen D. Franklin, Jr. (U.S. Army, Vietnam) Robert Glenn Graham (lieutenant colonel, U.S. Army, Vietnam), Richard Herbster (sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps; Herbster was present at the bombing of Bierut Airport in 1983, Keith said), George N. Hicks (U.S. Army, 13 Combat Engineers), Chad M. Houze (Petty Officer Second Class, U.S. Navy ‘Seabees,’ Operation Desert Shield/Storm) Ervin “Pete” Hyatt (private first class, killed in action in World War II), Thomas S. Keith (lieutenant colonel, Army/Army Reserve, Chuck Keith’s cousin), Carl A. McIntire( Colonel, U.S. Air Force, 25 years service), William Henry Pettis (U.S. Army, World War II), Bruce L. Ramey Sr.,(staff sergeant, U.S. Army Combat Medic, Vietnam), Robert E. Bob Shannon (lieutenant colonel, 1st Battalion, 167 (M) Infantry), Kevin Smith (U.S. Army staff sergeant E6, medic) and Cara Smith (U.S. Army, husband and wife), Dale T. Waller (Captain, U.S. Marine Corps, radar intercept officer, F4J), William E. Buddy Wesley (lieutenant, Alabama Army National Guard, eighth graduating class of the Alabama Military Academy), W.S. Snow Willingham (U.S. Navy, World War II), William Bill Willingham (Army National Guard, 1972 to 1978), Gregory J. Wilson(U.S. Army/Army Reserve, April 1984 to July 1996) and Charles E. Price (Navy fireman, 1964 to 1968).
As in past years, the ceremony opened with an invocation by Rev. Hugh Morris and the playing of the national anthem, and ended with a hot dog social and cookies courtesy of the Andrew Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.