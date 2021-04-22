Hall of Heroes committee member gives annual report to city council

Talladega Hall of Heroes committee member Chuck Keith gave the annual report to the Talladega City Council during the council’s regular meeting Monday night.
“The ongoing mission of the Hall of Heroes Museum is to honor, remember and pay tribute to all veterans from Talladega County who have previously served or are currently serving in the United States armed forces,” Keith said, citing the hall’s mission statement. “It is also our privilege to honor all first responders. Photographs and brief biological sketches have and continue to be enshrined. Donated uniforms and memorabilia are exhibited and displayed as we pay tribute to our heroes.”
Admission is always free, he added.
As of Monday, there are 365 uniforms on display in the museum and the permanent exhibit at the Civilian Marksmanship Park near the Talladega Superspeedway. There are 1,181 veteran photos permanently displayed in the museum, with 10 more expected to be enshrined in November, Keith said.
The museum also contains 2,884 ribbons, medals, specialty badges, insignia and unit crests; 223 hats, caps and helmets and 987 displays, exhibits and tributes consisting of “uniforms, equipment, pictures, newspapers, photos, letters, articles and unique memorabilia and artifacts have been donated by local veterans and first responders--past and present, families and friends and people from all over the world,” Keith said.
To date, the hall has drawn visitors from 35 states and the District of Columbia, and five countries, including Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Austria and New Zealand.
It is featured in the state Tourism Vacation Guide and Calendar and was recently listed as one of the top five things to do in Talladega by TripAdvisor.com.
The Hall of Heroes began in the new wing built on to the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library in Talladega in 2004, but quickly outgrew the available space there. It’s current home is in the former Wood-Weaver Shoe Store on Talladega’s historic Court House square. The property was donated by the late Robert Weaver, and was extensively renovated by volunteers. It officially opened in the new location in April 2018.
All funding for the Hall is provided through contributions, donations and grants, Keith said.
Special events
The Hall celebrated the third anniversary of its current location on the square as part of April in Talladega two weeks ago, and will be open Saturday for race weekend, Keith said.
On May 7, there will be a special benefit concert featuring the music of Tony and Donna Haynes and the comedy of Southern Mama at the Talladega Bottling Works, starting at 7 p.m. There will also be a Memorial Day ceremony on the north lawn of the Talladega County Courthouse, The Hall will open immediately after the ceremony at the county monument, Keith said
On June 8-13, the Hall will be a sponsor of a series of shooting matches at the CMP in honor of the anniversary of D-Day during World War II. There will also be a remembrance on Sept. 11 and a Veteran’s Day Parade Nov. 13, followed by a ceremony inducting new members starting at 11:30 a.m.
The Talladega Hall of Heroes is normally open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. Individual, family and group tours are also available.
For more information, please call 256-268-7217, visit talladegaheroes.org or email talladegaheroes@gmail.com.