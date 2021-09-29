Half-a-dozen ATVs are taken in Talladega County, but two were found

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of half a dozen ATVs from the southern end of the county.
Two of the vehicles have been recovered, but no arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon. Captain Mike Jones said investigators believe all of the cases are related.
The first reported incident involved the theft of a green 2013 Honda TRX420FED from a carport on Heasletts Road in Childersburg sometime just after 4 a.m. Sept. 18. Jones said the victim heard a noise around that time, but did not realize the vehicle had been stolen until later.
The second incident involved the theft of a green 2015 Honda 500cc Forman, also from under a carport, this one on Railroad Street in Sycamore. This vehicle was stolen Sept. 21 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Jones said both of these vehicles were recovered in Sylacauga after police responded to a trespassing call. Two people were arrested on misdemeanor warrants through the city of Sylacauga, but neither could be tied conclusively to the stolen vehicles.
Three more four wheelers, including a green 400cc Polaris Ranger side by side, a yellow 700 cc Polaris four wheeler and a green Polaris 700XP side by side were all taken from residence on the 9500 block of the Childersburg-Fayetteville Highway between Sunday evening and Monday morning.
The next report came from the 5500 block of Childersburg Fayetteville Highway during roughly the same time frame, Jones said. A green Honda Recon 250 four wheeler was reported stolen during this incident.
Anyone with information on any of these cases should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.