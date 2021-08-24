Guy takes boy's PlayStation 4 and won't pay for it or give it back

TALLADEGA — Police are investigating another theft arranged via Facebook Marketplace, according to an incident report filed Saturday.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the victim, a 14-year-old boy from Centre, was attempting to sell a PlayStation 4 World War II Edition for $480. He found a buyer online, who agreed to meet him in the West Gate Homes Housing Projects in Talladega at 6:30 p.m.
Faulkner said the victim’s brother drove him to Talladega, where he met the set suspect at West Gate, and, following what has become a common pattern, said he was going to take it inside and plug it in to make sure it worked before buying it. He took the console inside and never returned. The victim attempted to text the suspect, who told him that he was not coming back out.
The victim did not know the person who stole his game console other than through social media.
These kinds of prearranged thefts have become rather common over the last few years. Faulkner said he believes that all of the more recent cases in Talladega are related, but have not been able to make any arrests as of Monday afternoon.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Talladega Police at 256-362-4508, the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download their P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to anonymously dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.