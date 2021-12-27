Gunmen deliver bullets for Christmas the hard way in two separate incidents; nobody injured

Talladega Police are investigating two apparently unrelated shooting incidents on Bankhead Boulevard during Christmas week, according to incident and offense reports available Monday.
No one was injured in either incident.
According to Acting Chief John McCoy, the first incident was reported just after noon on Wednesday near the intersection of Bankhead and Broadway. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and then seeing a man running up the road.
McCoy said the man was located by officers, and he turned out to be the intended victim.
The victim said he had been driving a 2014 Ford Focus when he passed a vehicle in traffic. Someone in the other vehicle began shooting at him, and when he ducked down to avoid the gunfire, he said he crashed the car into a ditch.
Investigators located at least three bullet holes in the vehicle but did not recover any shell casings from the scene, McCoy said.
The second incident was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Christmas Day in the parking lot of Pineview Landing Apartments, very close to where the previous incident took place.
Officers responding to a shots fired call found a white BMW with the engine running but no one inside, along with a Ford Edge and a Camaro. All three vehicles appeared to have been struck with gunshots, and all three were empty when the officers arrived, McCoy said.
There were also bullet holes into one of the apartments, which investigators later determined was also unoccupied at the time of the shooting.
There are no witnesses or suspects in this case, either, although investigators did recover nine 7.62x39 shell casings from the scene.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip via the city’s website, www.talladega.com.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a holiday shooting incident, this one on the 1000 block of Burns Lane near Sylacauga.
According to an incident and offense report, the shooting took place sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. Christmas Day
According to Captain Mike Jones, the homeowner initially reported someone firing a gun close to his house, but it did not become apparent that the house had actually been hit until after the sun came up. One spent round was recovered inside the house, he said.
At least two projectiles appear to have struck the house, doing damage to interior and exterior walls. There are no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office website or via the mobile app.