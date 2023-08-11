Groundbreaking held at Timber Ridge for new housing

The transformation of Timber Ridge is now officially underway.
A wide swath of Talladega’s community, business and government leaders turned out to break ground on phase one of a new housing development on the site of the former country club and golf course Friday morning.
“We had been trying to get this property for the last seven years,” according to James Nash, president and CEO of Combined Construction Services, the company that is building the new homes. “Then about two years ago, the sun came out and we were able to acquire it. After that, we started doing our due diligence in the community, and realized there was a great need for cost-effective housing. Now we have a solution.”
Phase one of the development will involve the construction of a dozen small cottages, with the buyer’s choice of four different floor plans. The houses will range in size from 600 square feet to 1,024 square feet; their price points will likely range from $129,900 to $209,900, though that’s not set in stone, Nash said. Several free upgrades will be available, including a “game porch” with a television set and electric fireplace outside the home. The houses will all be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the development will also include significant green space.
The houses will be targeted to young couples just starting out, senior citizens and retirees looking to downsize and the deaf and blind community, according to Steven Costello, Combined Construction vice president.
Nash said the new community would also be “the safest not just in Talladega, but in Alabama. We will be very family friendly and oriented, a place where people really want to come. Right now, Talladega is best known for the races, but when we’re done, we believe they will be best known for Timber Ridge.”
After the first phase is complete, the plan is to begin construction on some larger homes in the same community. Buyers in phase two and beyond will have eight floor plans to choose from instead of four. Overall, the plan is to construct more than 200 new homes, with a total capital investment of $8 million to $10 million.
Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill said the new development would both improve the quality of life in Talladega and help the city retain and even grow its population. “We want families staying here,” Hill said. “We want students from (Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind) and Talladega College students to stay here. And there is definitely a need. When I first took this job, it took me three months to find a place to live. I had to stay in a bed and breakfast until then.”
Rehab Select is also recruiting residents for the new development, Hill added.
Nash said the company is currently wrapping up all the required permits, and that they were hoping to begin construction by Nov. 1. During construction, they will be working with students from AIDB and Central Alabama Community College who are interested in pursuing careers in construction, engineering and design, and will be hiring locally whenever possible, Costello added.
Once construction begins, the developer is hoping for a 90- to 120-day build time, depending on the weather.
Nash said the company is working with three preferred lenders, specifically Goldwater Bank, Statewide Mortgage and Stockton Mortgage, that have pledged to contribute one percent of the loan origination fees toward closing, as well as a preferred closing attorney, Lee Sims, who will provide a discount on closing costs and title fees.
The developer will contribute $1,500 toward closing when using one of the preferred lenders.
The city has been working with these and other developers by launching a paving program, removing dilapidated structures, improving water and sewer infrastructure and joining the Main Street program, Hill said.