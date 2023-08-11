 Skip to main content
Groundbreaking held at Timber Ridge for new housing

A ribbon-cutting, groundbreaking ceremony and town hall meeting took place on Friday morning in the Timber Ridge community in Talladega, where plans are underway to develop 200 new homes. The developers plan to begin with homes that are 1,000 square feet or less during the first phase of construction.

 By Bob Crisp, Daily Home chief photographer, bcrisp@dailyhome.com

The transformation of Timber Ridge is now officially underway.

A wide swath of Talladega’s community, business and government leaders turned out to break ground on phase one of a new housing development on the site of the former country club and golf course Friday morning.

