‘Gross Out Camp’ to be held in June

The fish stole the worm, but no worry, help was near. Gross Out campers and senior volunteers from the Village at Cook Springs fished on in the spring-fed pond.
Everyone on the outing that day rejoiced as the tiniest girl pulled out the biggest fish.
Gross Out Camp returns to St. Clair County this year, with children and senior residents learning and playing together.
“The seniors and young ones enjoy each spending time together,” said Randolph Pickell, executive director for The Village at Cook Springs. “Our residents love it when the children are on campus. Just hearing the laughter and watching the children playing brings smiles on their faces.”
Gross Out Camp returns children to the kinds of summer days of finding crawdads in the creek, playing with rolly-polies and building forts of sticks and stones.
Hence, the descriptive name for the national program for having fun with the study of nature.
In this award-winning Fresh Air Family science camp, participants learn though exploring their world. As the organization’s slogan says, “It’s science, but please don’t tell the kids.”
“It’s really hands-on field biology,” said Verna Gates, executive director of Fresh Air Family. “We studied the best way to get the brain engaged and found it was the old way — through nature exploration. Kids love things that are icky, sticky and gross.”
The camp is set for three sessions this year, June 12-16, June 19-23 and July 10–14 in the old red barn at the Village at Cook Springs. The camp runs from 9 a.m. until 5 pm with an option of from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Campers are entering first through fourth grade, with a counselor-in-training option for fifth through seventh grade students. The cost is $250 for the week and financial aid is available.
In 2022, Fresh Air Family awarded $25,000 in financial aid to camper families so they could attend camp.
“We have never turned a child away because they couldn’t pay,” Gates said. We make a way.”
Founded in 2006, Fresh Air Family has served thousands of children and families in camps, weekend adventures and school field trips. It guarantees tired, dirty children when the camps are done, Gates said.
Fresh Air Family is dedicated to environmental and scientific education, outdoor exploration, and an appreciation of the biologically diverse state of Alabama through such avenues as summer and holiday day camps, school field trips and weekend family adventures.