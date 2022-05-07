Gregg, Johnson win Dancing with the 'Dega Stars

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
TALLADEGA — Dancing with the ‘Dega Stars 2022 is now in the history books, with all the excitement, drama and fun one would expect of such an event, especially following a three-year hiatus.
The judges this year gave top honors to Alabama Industries for the Blind President Kyle Gregg and Mylie Johnson, a middle school teacher at Saks Middle School with a lifelong passion for dance. The couple danced to “Ease On Down The Road,” a song immortalized in “The Whiz” by Michael Jackson and Diana Ross. The couple wowed the judges with elaborate costumes and a set as well with their dance moves.
Ruth Helen Dees (the oldest competitor in the history of the event at 79) and Brian Hutton got second place honors for their swing dance moves to ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” and the judges awarded an unprecedented tie for third, with Brittaney Pennington and Zach Baeza’s medley of Latin dance steps to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encantato and Jennifer Cobb and Jerry Cochranne’s cabaret dance to “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”
1 of 32
Earl Lawson and Kimberley Myers dance a waltz during the competition.
Kyle Gregg and Mylie Johnson won the 2022 Dancing with the 'Dega Stars Saturday night at Harwell Auditorium. Proceeds from the competition benefit scholarships and assistive technology provided by the Alabama Council of the Blind.
1 of 32
Earl Lawson and Kimberley Myers dance a waltz during the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Earl Lawson and Kimberley Myers dance a waltz during the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ruth Helen Deese and Brian Hutton perform swing dance in the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ruth Helen Deese and Brian Hutton perform swing dance in the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ruth Helen Deese and Brian Hutton perform swing dance in the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ruth Helen Deese and Brian Hutton perform swing dance in the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Danny Finley and Randi Jo Goodson dance a rumba in the competiton.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Brittaney Pennington and Zach Baeza do a Latin dance in the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Danny Finley and Randi Jo Goodson dance a rumba in the competiton.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Danny Finley and Randi Jo Goodson dance a rumba in the competiton.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Danny Finley and Randi Jo Goodson dance a rumba in the competiton.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Brittaney Pennington and Zach Baeza do a Latin dance in the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Brittaney Pennington and Zach Baeza do a Latin dance in the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Brandon Barranco, Dr. John Mascia and Kimberlee Richards Powell served as judges for the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Danny Finley and Randi Jo Goodson dance a rumba in the competiton.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Brittaney Pennington and Zach Baeza do a Latin dance in the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Kyle Gregg and Mylie Johnson do a swing dance as the Scarecrow and Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Kyle Gregg and Mylie Johnson do a swing dance as the Scarecrow and Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Kyle Gregg and Mylie Johnson do a swing dance as the Scarecrow and Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Jerry Cochrane and Jennifer Cobb dance a cabaret during the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Jerry Cochrane and Jennifer Cobb dance a cabaret during the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Chip Moore and Mary Lauren Kulovitz served as Masters of Ceremony for Dancing with the 'Dega Stars.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Jerry Cochrane and Connie Fannin performed a two-step in the competition.
Justin Clay-Wheat and Lisa Garett performed a Cha-Cha in the competition.
All the dancers wait to hear who won the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
All the dancers wait to hear who won the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
All the dancers wait to hear who won the competition.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The top three fundraising teams were honored.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Kyle Gregg and Mylie Johnson won the 2022 Dancing with the 'Dega Stars.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Kyle Gregg and Mylie Johnson won the 2022 Dancing with the 'Dega Stars.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Chip Moore and Mary Lauren Kulovitz served as Masters of Ceremony for Dancing with the 'Dega Stars.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The latter was a particularly poignant moment, since Cobb was initially supposed to be dancing with Dontavious Little, who had to cancel at the last minute due to an unexpected family tragedy.
Cochrane also danced a two-step with Connie Fannin earlier in the program.
Cochrane and Cobb also took third place among the audience favorites, followed by Dees and Hutton, but the number one audience favorite of the evening was Danny Finley and Randi Jo Owens-Goodwin’s rhumba to Santana’s “Maria Maria.”
Pennington and Baeza also won third place in the fundraising competition, with $2,785, followed by Dees and Hutton with $3,125 Finley and Owens-Goodson taking top honors here as well, with $5,300 raised.
In all, not counting Saturday evening’s ticket sales, the event raised $23,100 for scholarships for blind and visually impaired students sponsored by the Alabama Council for the Blind.