Gregg, Johnson win Dancing with the 'Dega Stars

Kyle Gregg and Mylie Johnson won the 2022 Dancing with the 'Dega Stars.

TALLADEGA — Dancing with the ‘Dega Stars 2022 is now in the history books, with all the excitement, drama and fun one would expect of such an event, especially following a three-year hiatus.

The judges this year gave top honors to Alabama Industries for the Blind President Kyle Gregg and Mylie Johnson, a middle school teacher at Saks Middle School with a lifelong passion for dance. The couple danced to “Ease On Down The Road,” a song immortalized in “The Whiz” by Michael Jackson and Diana Ross. The couple wowed the judges with elaborate costumes and a set as well with their dance moves.

Ruth Helen Dees (the oldest competitor in the history of the event at 79) and Brian Hutton got second place honors for their swing dance moves to ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” and the judges awarded an unprecedented tie for third, with Brittaney Pennington and Zach Baeza’s medley of Latin dance steps to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encantato and Jennifer Cobb and Jerry Cochranne’s cabaret dance to “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

The latter was a particularly poignant moment, since Cobb was initially supposed to be dancing with Dontavious Little, who had to cancel at the last minute due to an unexpected family tragedy.

Cochrane also danced a two-step with Connie Fannin earlier in the program.

Cochrane and Cobb also took third place among the audience favorites, followed by Dees and Hutton, but the number one audience favorite of the evening was Danny Finley and Randi Jo Owens-Goodwin’s rhumba to Santana’s “Maria Maria.”

Pennington and Baeza also won third place in the fundraising competition, with $2,785, followed by Dees and Hutton with $3,125 Finley and Owens-Goodson taking top honors here as well, with $5,300 raised.

In all, not counting Saturday evening’s ticket sales, the event raised $23,100 for scholarships for blind and visually impaired students sponsored by the Alabama Council for the Blind.

