Grant adds medical equipment to fire department

The Talladega Fire Department has been awarded nearly $110,000 through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to purchase additional life-saving equipment.
According to Assistant Chief John Tyson, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant will be used to purchase cardiac monitors and CPR devices. The purchases are part of a long-term plan to bring an emergency medical service component into the fire department. Firefighters would be trained in advanced life support services in order to supplement the paramedic services now provided by Sylacauga Ambulance in case of overflow, he said.
“We’re really blessed and fortunate to get this,” Tyson said. “This equipment is very expensive.”
He added that the department is currently seeking other grants for training and equipment purchases.
In all, he estimated that the process of enhancing medical services available through the fire department would take 12 to 24 months. “That’s about how long it takes to get someone trained,” Tyson said.
That timeline is also contingent on the City Council approving budgets taking the new program into account.
Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill added “I am thrilled that Talladega’s Fire Department, which provides outstanding service to our community, has been awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The funds will assist us in obtaining critically needed resources that will help protect our city and save lives.”
In April, Hill visited Washington, D.C., and pitched various projects to Congressman Mike Rogers and Senators Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville. During the meeting with Britt’s staff, Hill said that he requested some $4 million in federal funding to enhance emergency medical services in the city. At the time, NorthStar Ambulance had announced their intention not to renew their contract with the city and the contract with Sylacauga Ambulance had not been signed yet.
Hill told the council at the time that he was asking for the $4 million, “if we ever needed to bring back ambulance service through the fire department.”