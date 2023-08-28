 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Grant adds medical equipment to fire department

The Talladega Fire Department has been awarded nearly $110,000 through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to purchase additional life-saving equipment.

According to Assistant Chief John Tyson, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant will be used to purchase cardiac monitors and CPR devices. The purchases are part of a long-term plan to bring an emergency medical service component into the fire department. Firefighters would be trained in advanced life support services in order to supplement the paramedic services now provided by Sylacauga Ambulance in case of overflow, he said.