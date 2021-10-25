Grandmother hears loud noise Saturday night, finds bullet hole in main door

Talladega Police responded to a shooting into an occupied residence on Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to an incident and offense report.
The victim, who was at home with her two grandchildren at the time, reported hearing a loud noise coming from the front of the house Saturday between 9:10 p.m. and 9:13 p.m.
She located a single bullet hole that went through her front storm door, through the main door and into an interior wall inside the house. No one was hurt.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no listed suspects in the case, and no other witnesses had come forward.
Anyone with information on either of these events should call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web site at www.talladega.com .