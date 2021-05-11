Grand jury indicts pair, who are seeking youthful offender status

Two young men facing capital murder charges in unrelated cases in Talladega County have been indicted by a grand jury.
Kev’vakius Jalik Jemison, 23, and Landon Hudson Durham, 17, both had arraignment hearings Monday, according to District Attorney Steve Giddens, and both applied to be tried as youthful offenders, since both were less than 21 years old at the time of their alleged crimes.
Durham’s youthful offender application will be ruled upon July 16 by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, Giddens said. Jemison’s will be ruled upon by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff July 21.
If youthful offender status is granted, the defendant would waive his right to a trial by jury and be tried by a judge alone. If convicted, he would face a maximum of three years in prison, and would have their record expunged at the end of that sentence.
Neither defendant is old enough for the death penalty, so if convicted they would likely face life in prison to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Jemison was indicted for two counts of capital murder for the killing of Homer Dehawn Calloway, 35, during an armed robbery in Calloway’s home in Childersburg on Aug. 4, 2018. According to the indictment, cash was taken from Calloway at the time of the killing.
Jemison is charged with shooting Calloway during the robbery, causing his death.
The incident was investigated by Childersburg Police and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. Jemison eventually turned himself into the task force, according to Childersburg Police Lt. Kevin Koss.
After his arrest, Jemison was ordered to be held at the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond by District Judge Jeb Fannin. While in the county jail, he allegedly managed to obtain the synthetic drug “spice” in late March 2020, and based on that has also been charged with promoting prison contraband. Court documents indicate that he is planning to plead guilty to that charge, but has not done so yet.
Durham is facing a total of three counts of capital murder for the stabbing deaths of his disabled mother and his twin 13-year-old brothers in January 2020. Police say he went to school all day the next day at Munford High School and then spent some time at Quintard Mall in Oxford. Police say he then took a white SUV and drove to Cherokee County, where he was located and arrested the next day.
Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched Jan. 21 to the trailer on Roy Lackey Lane where the defendant, his mother Holli Swafford Pierce, 36 and his twin brothers Baron and Branson all lived, and found an “S” shaped symbol painted on a wall along with the word “Toga.” The letters “C,” “P” and “B” were spray painted onto the cabinets and there were arrows painted along the walls that lead investigators to the three bodies. The first twin was found in the living room, the mother in her bedroom and the second twin in a different bedroom. All three appear to have died from multiple stab wounds.
Several knives recovered inside the mobile home and in the SUV appeared to have blood on them, and the spray paint used in the trailer was recovered in the SUV as well.
Durham told investigators that the “S” was just a symbol he liked, and that the letters on the cabinets stood for cups, plates and bowls. Toga refers to his favorite anime character, Himiko Toga of “My Hero Academia.” Toga is a teenage female character who often drains victims of blood, according to fan sites.
In addition to applying for youthful offender status, Hollingsworth also ordered a mental and psychological evaluation of the defendant. According to court documents, Durham and his attorney are considering pleas of not guilty by reason of serious mental disease or defect.
Also in court this week:
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Alyson Dawn SMith, 29 to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She will be sentenced by Woodruff July 7.
—Woodruff ordered a mental evaluation for Trytaious LaCharle Fuller, 37, who has been indicted for assault in the second degree against a Talladega County Corrections Officer.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from David Tylan Jones, 23, for theft of property in the first degree.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Terry Lane Arnold, 21, for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Timothy Green, 40, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Donte Terrell Powell, 38, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Powell will be sentenced May 27.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from James Cory Bryant, 51, to possession of a controlled substance and sentenced him to 58 months in prison.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from James Lee Pressley, 47, to third degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools and obstruction of justice.
—Woodruff accepted guilty pleas from Demetrius Lashun Ashley, 31, to possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. A second possession count was dismissed.