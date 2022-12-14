Grammy-winning Rhonda Vincent to perform in Childersburg Thursday

The people attending Childersburg’s Christmas Parade on Thursday night are in for an extra treat after it is all over.
Singer-songwriter, Grammy winner and Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent, 60, will be giving a free concert in the parking lot next to City Hall and across from the First Baptist Church. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m., and the concert starts as soon as the last float passes by.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs with them, but everything else will be taken care of. There will be several food trucks and portable, flushable toilets, as well as outdoor heaters if necessary.
Griffith and Company will be the opening act.
The city of Childersburg and the Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce are co-sponsoring children in poverty-stricken counties around the area. The goal is to help 250 children this year.
For a $40 sponsorship (with a monthly option for as long as you wish), you get a free beanie, a free CD from Griffith and Company, a chance to win a guitar signed by Rhonda Vincent and a place at the head of the line for the after-show meet and greet.
Vincent’s career began when she was a child, as a member of the Sally Mountain Show, and has spanned more than four decades. She is best known for her bluegrass recordings and her virtuoso abilities as a singer, guitarist, fiddler and mandolin player. Over her career, she has been nominated for eight Grammys, winning for best Bluegrass album in 2017. She was inducted into the Grand Old Opry in 2020.
Notable collaborators include Dolly parton, Alan Jackson, Tanya Tucker, Joe Diffie, Faith Hill, Richard Marx, Gene Watson and Daryle Singletary, among many others. In addition to her work in the Bluegrass genre, she has also recorded traditional country and Gospel music.
Her brother Darrin is a member of the award winning Bluegrass group Dailey and Vincent.