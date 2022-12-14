 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grammy-winning Rhonda Vincent to perform in Childersburg Thursday

The people attending Childersburg’s Christmas Parade on Thursday night are in for an extra treat after it is all over.

Singer-songwriter, Grammy winner and Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent, 60, will be giving a free concert in the parking lot next to City Hall and across from the First Baptist Church. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m., and the concert starts as soon as the last float passes by.