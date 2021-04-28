Graham Elementary instructor gets grant for calm-down corner

Graham Elementary School instructor Bethany Daniel has been awarded a classroom grant by The Association of American Educators Foundation.
The grant funds will be used to purchase furniture and materials to create a calm-down corner.
“The overall goal for a 'calm down corner' is to provide a space for students to feel safe and give them the opportunity to regulate their feelings and emotions,” Daniel said in her grant submission. “Research suggests that being able to self-regulate your emotions and feelings is a learned skill. I teach mindfulness, identifying big emotions, feelings thermometer, and coping skills so students can identify when they need additional time to themselves.”
The AAEF National Scholarship and Grant Program seeks to acknowledge excellence in education through highlighting innovative approaches and best practices, according to a news release.
The AAE Foundation National Teacher Scholarship and Classroom Grant Program is open to all full-time educators. Applications are considered twice a year on a competitive basis and evaluated by a volunteer review committee of educators. The program is now accepting scholarship and grant applications through the deadline of Oct. 1. More details and application information are available at aaeteachers.org/awards.