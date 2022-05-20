Graham Elementary celebrates school's final day

The last class of students to attend Graham Elementary School in Talladega donned special T-shirts on Friday.
The shirts said, "Whether far or near Graham will always be in our heart."
As part of a plan to consolidate and streamline the Talladega City School System, the school will be closed starting next year. The new organization will have all prekindergarten and kindergarten classes at R.L Young Elementary, all first through third grade classes at C.L. Salter Elementary and all fourth- through sixth-grade classes at Houston Elementary. The board has already reassigned the current staff at Graham.
Graham Elementary School was established in 1904 and named for Joseph B. Graham, who was the city’s second superintendent of education and only full-time teacher at Talladega High School from starting in 1887.
He was a member of the Talladega City Board of Education and the superintendent of the Talladega County School System simultaneously until he was struck by a train at the Southern Railroad Depot in Talladega on July 6, 1903.