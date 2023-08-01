GRAB YOUR BACKPACKS

 Skip to main content
Nonprofits hold back-to-school party and backpack giveaway

In spite of the stifling heat Saturday afternoon, Talladega’s school-aged children and their families came out to Veterans Park in the hundreds to play games, hit the water slide, check out real police cars, fire trucks and an ambulance,  eat free treats — including ice cream and shaved ice — possibly win a tablet and definitely take home a backpack filled with supplies for the coming school year.

This is the third year in a row that 2MEE (To Mentor, Educate and Empower) and the United Way of North Talladega County have partnered to throw a back-to-school party and supply giveaway in Veterans Park. According to 2MEE founder Phillip White, the event actually has a much longer history.