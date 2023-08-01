GRAB YOUR BACKPACKS

In spite of the stifling heat Saturday afternoon, Talladega’s school-aged children and their families came out to Veterans Park in the hundreds to play games, hit the water slide, check out real police cars, fire trucks and an ambulance, eat free treats — including ice cream and shaved ice — possibly win a tablet and definitely take home a backpack filled with supplies for the coming school year.
This is the third year in a row that 2MEE (To Mentor, Educate and Empower) and the United Way of North Talladega County have partnered to throw a back-to-school party and supply giveaway in Veterans Park. According to 2MEE founder Phillip White, the event actually has a much longer history.
“We actually started out in Curry Court in 2015 or so,” he said. “We did that for several years, and then we had it at Dr. Patterson’s Church (Mt. Canaan Baptist) for one year before we moved out here.”
He added “It’s a blessing to be able to give back and see our partners giving back.” Those partners, this year, included Pop The Top Soda Shop, Buffalo Rock, Trinity Methodist Church and numerous individual donors.
A head count was hard to come by Saturday afternoon, but reasonable estimates were between 600 and 800 people. Central Alabama Community College-Talladega Campus director Jerry Creel provided this year’s inspirational remarks.
The beauty of someone’s school year, Creel said, is that “every year you get a chance to start over. You don’t get to do that as an adult, after you graduate. So what happens to you during this school year is up to you. Whether it’s a good year or a bad year is up to you. If you make good choices, good things will happen. If you make bad choices, then someone else is going to take the authority away from you. It’s up to you.”
He added that CACC now provides free GED classes as well as college classes coordinated with the Career Center next door. Thanks to free classes at CACC students can get a job in their field in three to six months.
White said the plan was to hand out more than 900 backpacks Saturday afternoon. A few had already been handed out before the event began, he said, and any that were left over would be distributed in the city’s public housing projects.