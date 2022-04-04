Governor candidate Tim James makes Friday tour of Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — Tim James, who is seeking the republican nomination for governor for the third time, took a tour of various business and industry sites in Sylacauga on Friday before heading to a meet and greet that evening at Harvey’s on Noble.
“I love coming here, I love Talladega County,” he said. “I’m from Lee County myself, but I understand in my own weird way. There’s a lot of good, industrious people here, and there are a lot of fun people and personalities. I got to visit a trucking company, and I always stop to see the police and fire departments.
"We’re talking about the blue, and what they get up and do every day, they deserve respect. And they’re paid very little, which is crazy. I’d like to help in that regard. I went to Blue Bell and got to see how they make ice cream, and then I got to eat some of it. They wouldn’t even take my dollar, so I guess they’ll want a favor down the road. And I got to see how they make controlled release fertilizer, which I had always heard about but never knew how they did it. It was a fun day.”
James is seeking the GOP nomination in a crowded field in a state where the GOP already has a lock on power in all branches of government. He tells a story from his days playing football at Auburn to partially explain.
“Doug Barfield signed me in 1980," he said. "But then they got rid of him and Pat Dye came in. At that point, I think Alabama had beaten us eight or nine times in a row. At that time, all the athletes lived in Sewell Hall, and we were treated like kings, we got the best of everything.
"It was a Sunday night, and it was stormy, and we were all in a long, narrow room for a study hall. Then Wayne Hall and Pat Dye come in. Pat walks in, 42 years old, tough, he doesn’t say a word. But the quieter he was the quieter the room got. I don’t know if it was two minutes, or five minutes or seven minutes.
"But then he spoke slow, and he said, ‘I’m Pat Dye; I’m your new coach. I’m going to teach you to become men. I’m going to teach you character. I’m going to teach you to play the game. I’m going to demand that you get an education. I’m going to teach you not to be fearful.’ Then he walked out. The culture changed right then and there.
"I didn’t think about that much for 20 years, but it made a difference to me, even though I came from a different background than probably 98 percent of the other students in that room. It made an impression. And that’s what governors do.”
Plus, he said, he has not been happy with some of the positions taken by his own party recently.
“The state republican leadership, including Gov. Ivey, sees some things differently than I do. Like for instance a 55 percent increase in the gas tax. I have never heard of a tax increase that large all at one time. If the state income tax was raised that much, that would be from 5 percent to 7 percent, all at once, you’d have a revolution. And medical marijuana is just a bait and switch. It’s a way to set up a street level distribution system for marijuana, and it will pave the way for recreational use. And there’s been an onslaught for 10 casinos in the state, and the governor and the leadership has just sat by. They sat by while citizens and workers were forced to be masked or be fired from UAB. That’s not the sort of republican I am. I’m not pro gambling and marijuana and taxes and mandates, especially not when we’re dead last in K-12 education.”
Education is a big plank in his platform this time. “When Bob Riley was governor, Alabama was 39th in reading and was 27th in math in 2005-2006. In a decade plus, how do you go to basically 50th from there? Ivey has been lieutenant governor or governor since 2010, and our education system is failing beyond imagination. We have to stop and tackle the problem or continue the slide. It won’t be easy, but we can’t be dead last. It’s humiliating.”
Part of the problem, as he sees it, is bureaucracy. “The mission of structures in government is to survive and flourish. AEA is a good example that. To be fair, Alabama Power is too. There are good things and bad things.But educators have had their way for too long without resistance. Teachers can’t teach with disruptive students in their classes, and they end up just being babysitters, even in wealthy, suburban school districts.”
“We need to dismantle what we’ve got now and rebuild the system front he ground up,” he said.Part of that will be school choice, which he has long favored, although he admits “In 2010, it was not the right time. But the time is now, because we’ve got nowhere to go but up.” Essentially, school choice allows parents of children in failing schools to be given either tax credits or vouchers for tuition at other public schools, private schools or charter schools that accept voucher students or home school programs. “You create competition, and you put leadership under pressure, almost like a pressure cooker. I’m not interested in being part of the system, and I’m not looking for buddies. What I’m looking at is the children…It’s a battle, but it can be won. But people have to understand what we’re trying to do, and someone will have to sell it to them. And I think only the governor can do that.”
He believes he can accomplish all this in one year, and see clear results in two or three years.
“I’m not kidding around,” he said. “I’m past wanting to be governor just to be governor. On day 1, I’ll start a full court press all around education. I’ll have a few months to sell people on the James Reconstruction Plan. If I want to get the people behind me, they’ve got to hear it. Maybe some legislators will see a fresh, new governor and say okay, we’ll give him a shot. I thnk you’ll see a turn around in test scores right away.”
Part of that turn around will involve “bringing in the best principals and put them in failing schools, with their pay based on performance. And I’m not talking about comparing Selma High School to Mountain Brook, I’m talking about comparing Selma High to Selma High, year after year.”
He added “We need to make young people believe they can perform. And we need to remove the crutches of life. As governor, I would wisely spend the money for education, and give the republic a return on their investment. And only the governor can do that.”