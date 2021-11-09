Gov. Ivey helps Sylacauga dedicate Veterans Memorial Wall

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga’s veterans, family members, residents and city leaders gathered this morning at Pinecrest Park and Walking Track for a ribbon cutting and dedication of the Veterans Memorial Wall, with Gov. Kay Ivey doing the honors.
Mayor Jim Heigl welcomed everyone and introduced Gov. Ivey, recalling her previous visits to the city and thanking her for supporting its efforts.
In her short speech, Gov. Ivey shared that she met her father for the first time when she was 2-years-old, because he was fighting in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII. She said she grew up with “immense respect” for his valuable contributions to the United States.
She said this year alone, 36 Alabamians have died in service, and she commended Sylacauga for building a memorial wall to honor their own servicemen and women.
"Let me be clear, Alabama will always stand behind our veterans, and places like this honor their sacrifices and give them the recognition they so richly deserve," she said.
After she cut the symbolic red ribbon, Director of Parks and Recreation Jim Armstrong presented her with a bowl made of Sylacauga Marble.
A huge crowd gathered for the ribbon cutting for the Veterans Honor Wall at Pinecrest Park and Walking Track Tuesday morning in Sylacauga.
The original veterans wall project began in 2002. Engraved tiles honoring 283 veterans were recreated for this memorial, and 365 tiles have been added. The walls are surrounded by service flags.
Managed by Sylacauga Parks and Recreation with funding from the city, the new memorial was completed at a cost of about $170,000. The walking track and landscaping improvements were developed as an earlier project by the Sylacauga Beautification Council and the City.
Armstrong, who announced his retirement last week, said former Mayor Sam Wright asked him to take on the responsibility for the veterans project in 2006.
“The 2016 council was the first to allocate funds for it, and it gained momentum," Armstrong said. "The Parks and Rec staff have been great through it all, and the responsibility for it was an honor and a privilege for me. This is a permanent reminder of the sacrifices people in Sylacauga have made for our country.”
On Thursday, American Legion Post 45's annual Veterans Day parade will begin at 10 a.m.
At 11 a.m., a special ceremony at Legion Stadium across from Sylacauga High School will feature U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), retired Brigadier General Robert Holmes, a Color Guard Marion from Marion Institute, the 313th United States Army Band from the 81st Readiness Division at Redstone Arsenal, and a community choir.
A flyover of four fighter jets from the 100th Fighter Squadron of the Alabama Air National Guard is planned for about 11:25 a.m.