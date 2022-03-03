Gov. Ivey appoints new probate judge for Talladega County

As of 1:30 p.m. today, Talladega County will have a new probate judge.
Charles “Chad” Joiner was appointed to the position Friday by Gov. Kay Ivey, and will be sworn in in the commissioners court room upstairs at the courthouse by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
“I am honored to get this appointment, and I will serve with honesty and integrity,” Joiner said. “That’s what I did in my law enforcement career, and that’s why I am where I am today.”
Joiner is a Clay County native but has lived in Talladega County for the last 19 to 20 years, and worked for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for 20 years, retiring Aug. 1. Before going to work for the state, he also worked in law enforcement as a police officer in Alexander City.
When he retired, he said “I was not ready to stop serving. I wanted to be able to continue serving the county, and when I heard about the open position, it piqued my interest.” He was informed that he had been appointed to the position late last week.
Joiner said he hopes to “bring stability to the office, get to know the staff and get everybody working together. People should remember what TEAM stands for, Together Everyone Achieves More. We can move forward and continue to serve the public. The public wants, needs to be served, and know they will be. I’m also looking forward to working with the attorneys and parties as well.”
He has been married to Dana for 26½ years. They have two children, Hannah, 24, and Seth, 20.
Former Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks was suspended in March 2021 after the Judicial Inquiry Commission found that he made racist and sexist statements in public, acted inappropriately with staff and had possibly abused his position. His case was tried before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary in Montgomery in October, and was unanimously removed from office the same day the trial ended.
Jinks has appealed his removal from office to the state Supreme Court, which has yet to rule on his case. In the event that the court does decide to reverse the order of removal, it was not entirely clear what would happen then.
Ivey’s communications director, Gina Maiola, said she could not comment on the prospect of the court reversing the removal.
“(Jinks) was unanimously removed, which created a vacancy,” she said. "It is the governor’s responsibility to appoint a qualified individual, which is what she did. Talladega County has been without a permanent probate judge for almost a year, and she is very confident in Joiner bringing integrity and stability back to the office."