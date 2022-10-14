 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goodwater woman charged with stealing beer, cigarettes, cash from employer

Haylee Amelia Livingston Flynn

Haylee Amelia Livingston Flynn

A Goodwater woman is facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $2,500 worth of cash and merchandise from her employer in Sylacauga.

Haylee Amelia Livingston Flynn, 29, was arrested by Sylacauga Police on Oct. 6 on a warrant for theft of property in the first degree. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Flynn was released on a $15,000 bond the day after she was arrested.