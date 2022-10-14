Goodwater woman charged with stealing beer, cigarettes, cash from employer

A Goodwater woman is facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $2,500 worth of cash and merchandise from her employer in Sylacauga.
Haylee Amelia Livingston Flynn, 29, was arrested by Sylacauga Police on Oct. 6 on a warrant for theft of property in the first degree. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Flynn was released on a $15,000 bond the day after she was arrested.
According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, Flynn was an employee at the Friendly Corner convenience store in Sylacauga.
According to court records, she was charged with stealing upward of $2,500 worth of cash, beer, cigarettes and miscellaneous items between March 23 and March 26.
The warrant for her arrest was issued in late September.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.